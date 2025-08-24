Fever vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 24
The Minnesota Lynx rallied back from an early deficit on Friday to beat the Indiana Fever, and it appears they’ll have some reinforcements on Sunday.
MVP favorite Napheesa Collier is listed as probable for tonight’s game as she works her way back from an ankle injury.
That’s led to the best betting sites setting the Lynx as double-digit favorites on Sunday against a Fever team that is down Caitlin Clark and several other rotation players.
Indiana should make the playoffs this season, but it only has a 1.5-game lead on the Los Angeles Sparks, who hold the No. 9 seed in the W.
With Minnesota cruising to the top seed in the W, how should we bet on this standalone matchup on Sunday night?
I have a favorite player prop and a pick for this game with Collier expected to return to action.
Fever vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever +12 (-110)
- Lynx -12 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: +550
- Lynx: -800
Total
- 167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Fever record: 19-17
- Lynx record: 29-7
Fever vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Odyssey Sims – probable
- Chloe Bibby – out
- Caitlin Clark – out
- Sophie Cunningham – out
- Sydney Colson – out
- Aari McDonald – out
Lynx Injury Report
- Napheesa Collier – probable
Fever vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Mitchell OVER 20.5 Points (-105)
Even against the top defense in the WNBA, Mitchell is worth a look on Sunday night in the prop market.
The Fever star has 38 and 27 points in her last two games, with the 27 coming on Friday against the Lynx. Mitchell has at least 21 points in nine of her last 13 games, averaging 23.1 points while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from 3 during that stretch.
With so many key players out for Indiana, Mitchell should get all of the shots she can handle on Sunday to keep up with this Lynx team.
Overall, the All-Star guard is averaging 20.6 points per game in 2025.
Fever vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the OVER is my favorite play for Sunday’s matchup:
On Friday night, the Fever and Lynx combined for a whopping 185 points in a fun offensive affair.
Now, these teams head to Minnesota, where the Lynx are 17-1 in the regular season, for a rematch.
With Napheesa Collier (ankle, probable) on track to return to action in this game, I think there is some value in betting the OVER between these two offenses.
Minnesota ranks No. 1 in the WNBA in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage while the Fever clock in at No. 5 and No. 4 in those respective categories. Even with Caitlin Clark missing the majority of the 2025 season, Indiana has remained elite at putting the ball in the basket.
Where the Fever have fallen off is on the defensive end. They rank just eighth in the W in defensive rating, and they’ve been even worse over their last 10 games, ranking 10th in the league.
Indiana is also ninth in the league in opponent points per game (82.4), so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Minnesota push 90 points once again on Sunday night.
With Collier likely back, the Lynx should have an even more potent offensive attack than normal.
I think this total is a tad too low for this rematch.
Pick: OVER 167.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
