Fever vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 7
The Indiana Fever had their five-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Sparks, and they have a tough turnaround with another West Coast tilt against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.
Phoenix picked up a 16-point win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday behind a triple-double from MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas, and it is now tied with the Atlanta Dream for the third-best record in the WNBA.
The best betting sites have the Mercury set as favorites at home, and they’ve been pretty dominant at PHX Arena, winning 10 of their 14 games.
Indiana remains without star guard Cailtin Clark (groin), but it has managed to stay afloat in the standings. Can it steal a game – and gain some ground – from Phoenix on Thursday night?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this matchup between two likely playoff teams in the W.
Fever vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fever +6 (-110)
- Mercury -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: +205
- Mercury: -250
Total
- 170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fever vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 7
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: PHX Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Fever record: 17-13
- Mercury record: 18-11
Fever vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – out
Mercury Injury Report
- None to report
Fever vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mercury WNBA Prop Bet
- Alyssa Thomas OVER 8.5 Assists (+114)
This season, Thomas is averaging 9.1 assists per game, and she’s picked up a triple-double in back-to-back games with 10 or more dimes.
Overall, Thomas has 12 games (out of 24) with nine or more assists, so getting her at plus money in this market is a pretty solid value. The Mercury have been running things through Thomas with Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper missing time, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the six-time All-Star flirts with a triple-double again on Thursday.
Fever vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
The Fever have played well out of the All-Star break, but this is a tough matchup against a Phoenix team that is elite at home (10-4 straight up) this season.
The Mercury have a net rating of +8.9 at home this season, while Indiana has a net rating of -0.5 on the road despite having a winning record.
With Clark out, there is a much smaller margin for error for the Fever, and I think they'll have trouble with a Phoenix team that is finally healthy with Copper, Thomas, and Sabally all in the lineup.
The Mercury are 16-13 against the spread this season, although they did lose by six in Indiana earlier in the campaign. Still, I think Phoenix’s home bump is a real thing (its net rating is nearly six points better) and will be the difference on Thursday night.
Pick: Mercury -6 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
