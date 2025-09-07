Fever vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Sept. 7
Caitlin Clark may be out for the season, but the Indiana Fever are a win away from clinching a playoff spot in 2025.
Indiana has a 2.5-game cushion on the Los Angeles Sparks (the No. 9 seed) with two games left in its regular season – starting with Sunday’s matchup with the Washington Mystics.
Oddsmakers at the best betting sites have set the Fever as road favorites in this matchup, but they have lost five rotation players (Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Chloe Bibby) for the rest of the season. So, Indiana can be a volatile team to bet on at times in 2025.
Meanwhile, the Mystics have dropped eight games in a row and have really struggled since trading star guard Brittney Sykes at the trade deadline.
Can they spoil the Fever’s playoff chances with an upset on Sunday?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Eastern Conference matchup.
Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever -5.5 (-112)
- Mystics +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Fever: -230
- Mystics: +190
Total
- 160.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Fever vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: CFG Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Fever record: 22-20
- Mystics record: 16-26
Fever vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – out
- Sydney Colson – out
- Aari McDonald – out
- Sophie Cunningham – out
- Chloe Bibby – out
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Jacy Sheldon – out
Fever vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Mitchell OVER 19.5 Points (-125)
Mitchell is one of the best scorers in the WNBA, as she’s averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from 3-point range in the 2025 season.
Now, Mitchell has a great matchup against the Mystics, who are 10th in the WNBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games. Washington has lost eight in a row, and it’s no longer in the playoff race.
Mitchell has 20 or more points in 24 games this season, and she’s averaging 22.2 points per game since the All-Star break. I think she’s a great target with a playoff spot up for grabs for Indiana.
Fever vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on the Fever and Los Angeles Sparks in a moneyline parlay:
The motivation factor is going to play a big role in today’s moneyline parlay, as the Fever have a chance to lock up a playoff spot with a win.
Indiana – despite struggling at times without Clark – has a net rating of +1.2 in its last 10 games, and it has played well (10-11 straight up) on the road.
Meanwhile, the Mystics have a net rating of -12.2 in their last 10 games, losing eight in a row. They have the worst offensive rating in the W by nearly six points per 100 possessions during that stretch.
The Fever have battled through injuries all season, and I think they are a great bet to at least win on Sunday.
When it comes to just this game, I would lay the points with Indiana after Washington dropped an eighth game in a row on Thursday. The Mystics are just 20-22 against the spread this season, and they rank 12th in the WNBA in net rating over their last 10 games (-12.2).
With a playoff spot on the line for the Fever, I expect them to roll in this matchup.
Pick: Fever -5.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
