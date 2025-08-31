Fever vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 31
Fresh off of a 37-point win on Saturday night, the Golden State Valkyries host the Indiana Fever on Sunday in a battle between two potential playoff teams in the W this season.
Indiana and Golden State have failed to clinch a playoff spot yet, but both teams are in the driver’s seat to do so with the Los Angeles Sparks (the No. 9 seed) sitting 2.5 games back of Golden State (No. 8) and three games back of Indiana (No. 6) with just a few weeks left in the regular season.
Even with Caitlin Clark (groin) once again ruled out for this matchup, the Fever are favored on the road.
Can Golden State, which has thrived against the spread this season, cover at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Fever vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fever -2 (-110)
- Valkyries +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Fever: -130
- Valkyries: +110
Total
- 159.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Fever vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 31
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Fever record: 21-18
- Valkyries record: 20-18
Fever vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Chloe Bibby – questionable
- Caitlin Clark – out
- Sophie Cunningham – out
- Aari McDonald – out
- Sydney Colson – out
Valkyries Injury Report
- Tiffany Hayes – day-to-day
- Kayla Thornton – out
- Monique Billings – day-to-day
- Cecilia Zandalasini – day-to-day
Fever vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Aliyah Boston to Record a Double-Double (+170)
Boston has picked up 16 double-doubles in 39 games this season, including a 17-point, 12-rebound game in one of her two matchups against Golden State.
The Fever star had a double-double in her last game, and she’s averaging close to one – 15.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game – in 2025. This prop will ultimately come down to the rebounds since Boston has 10 or more points in 33 of her 39 appearances this season.
However, against a Golden State team that is allowing over 33 opponent rebounds per game, I think the Fever All-Star is a solid bet at this price to record a 17th double-double this season.
Fever vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Valkyries are worth a look as home underdogs:
The Fever have picked up two huge wins in a row to get themselves back in the mix for the No. 6 seed – or better – but I’m not sold on them as road favorites on Sunday.
Indiana is just one game over .500 on the road this season, and it’s been very average against the spread (19-20) through its first 39 games.
Meanwhile, the Valkyries are one of the better home teams in the WNBA (11-7) and they’ve covered the spread in 23 of their 38 games to date. With Clark still out of the lineup and the Fever down multiple rotation players, I wouldn’t be shocked if they struggled on Sunday night to win this game.
Golden State has a massive incentive to win both ends of its back-to-back as well, as it could jump up to the No. 6 seed on Sunday. I’ll roll with the Valkyries, who have a +8.4 net rating at home this season, to keep this game close.
Pick: Valkyries +2 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
