Is Geno Smith Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Eagles)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith suffered a shoulder injury in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos, and he's set to miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Earlier in the week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Smith was unlikely to start on Sunday, clearing the way for former first-round pick Kenny Pickett to start against one of his former teams.
Officially, Smith has been ruled out for this matchup, which will be the first game he's missed this season. The Raiders have struggled with the veteran quarterback under center, winning just two of their first 13 games this season.
The odds for this game have moved since opening on Sunday with the Eagles favored by 13.5 points, but it hasn't been because of Smith's injury. After Philly lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14 on Monday night, oddsmakers have shifted the spread to Philly -11.5 -- a two-point difference even with Smith out of the lineup.
This season, Smith has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,648 yards, 16 scores and an NFL-high 14 interceptions. After upsetting the New England Patriots in Week 1, the Raiders have won just one of their next 12 games.
Pickett has played sparingly this season, appearing in three games and completing 71.4 percent of his passes for 105 yards and a score. It'll be interesting to see if he's an upgrade over Smith, who has been one of the worst quarterbacks in football this season.
Earlier in the week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, an he's actually backing Las Vegas to cover as a double-digit underdog:
With Geno Smith injured, we could see Kenny Pickett in at quarterback for this Week 14 game against the Eagles, which I think will do nothing but benefit the Raiders' offense, which has already looked more competent since Chip Kelly was dismissed.
Meanwhile, I can't yet trust the Eagles offense to score enough points to win a game convincingly, let alone cover a 12.5-point spread. As disastrous as this season has been for the Raiders, their defense remains competent, coming in around the middle of the pack in most metrics.
Until the Eagles prove they can win big, I'll back the ugly side and take the points with the Raiders.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.