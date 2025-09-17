Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 17
Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants are battling for the final wild card spot in the National League heading into Wednesday’s matinee matchup.
Arizona (77-75) is just 1.5 games behind the New York Mets in the standings and currently has the best odds to overtake New York in the wild card race. The Giants, meanwhile, are three games back of New York and one game under .500 heading into Wednesday's matchup.
Still, oddsmakers at the best betting sites essentially have this game set as a pick’em on Wednesday.
Justin Verlander (3.94 ERA) gets the ball for the Giants against Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt (5.31 ERA), who is a pitcher that I’m looking to fade when it comes to the prop market today.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop and a prediction for this NL West battle.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+143)
- D-Backs +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline
- Giants: -108
- D-Backs: -112
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Justin Verlander (3-10, 3.94 ERA)
- Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt (13-8, 5.31 ERA)
Giants vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 17
- Time: 3:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, ARID, NBCS-BA
- Giants record: 75-76
- D-Backs record: 77-75
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Overall, the Giants have struggled in Verlander’s outings this season, but the veteran right-hander has been a much better pitcher since the All-Star break, posting a 2.44 ERA across 10 starts.
Meanwhile, Pfaadt (5.31 ERA) has one of the worst advanced profiles in MLB despite the fact that the D-Backs are 15-15 in his starts this season.
The young right-hander ranks in the fifth percentile in expected ERA (5.75) and the second percentile in expected batting average against (.304) this season. He also ranks in the eighth percentile in barrel percentage and the 12th percentile in hard-hit percentage.
The D-Backs and Giants are both firmly in the mix for a wild card spot, but I lean with San Francisco in this pitching matchup. The Giants have lost four in a row, but I’ll back them to turn things around in this series finale.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (-108 at DraftKings)
