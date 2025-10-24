Giants vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Philly Get Revenge at Home?)
The Philadelphia Eagles return home to face off against the New York Giants in Week 8.
The Eagles came away with a 28-22 in Minnesota last week after falling to the Giants the week prior. New York had a great chance to make it two wins in a row on Sunday, but collapsed late in a 33-32 loss in Denver.
The oddsmakers have the Eagles as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup.
Giants vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants +7.5 (-115)
- Eagles -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Giants: +330
- Eagles: -425
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has moved an important half point from Eagles -7 to -7.5 since the odds opened for this game, and the total has gone down a point from 44.5 to 43.5.
Can the Eagles get revenge on their NFC East rivals?
Giants vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game in the Giants vs. Eagles betting preview earlier this week:
The Eagles have not won a game by more than a touchdown this season. Their wins have come by four, three, seven, six, and six points, failing to cover -7 (with one push) in any of their games.
On the other hand, the Giants have suffered two one-score losses, with blowout defeats against the Chiefs and in New Orleans.
Until the Eagles show a killer instinct this season, you have to take a team getting at least a touchdown against them. That’s the case this week with the Giants.
Pick: Giants +7 (-110)
The Giants have been competitive this season despite their 2-5 record, and they’ve already shown that they can beat this Eagles team. While I expect the Birds to get the job done at home, it’ll be another too close for comfort victory for Philadelphia.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 30, Giants 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
