Giants vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Philly Get Revenge at Home?)

The Eagles host the Giants two weeks after getting upset on the road.

Ryan Gilbert

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are looking for revenge against the Giants.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are looking for revenge against the Giants. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles return home to face off against the New York Giants in Week 8.

The Eagles came away with a 28-22 in Minnesota last week after falling to the Giants the week prior. New York had a great chance to make it two wins in a row on Sunday, but collapsed late in a 33-32 loss in Denver.

The oddsmakers have the Eagles as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets. 

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup.

Giants vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Giants +7.5 (-115)
  • Eagles -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Giants: +330
  • Eagles: -425

Total

  • 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)


The spread has moved an important half point from Eagles -7 to -7.5 since the odds opened for this game, and the total has gone down a point from 44.5 to 43.5.

Can the Eagles get revenge on their NFC East rivals?

Giants vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction

I broke down this game in the Giants vs. Eagles betting preview earlier this week:

The Eagles have not won a game by more than a touchdown this season. Their wins have come by four, three, seven, six, and six points, failing to cover -7 (with one push) in any of their games.

On the other hand, the Giants have suffered two one-score losses, with blowout defeats against the Chiefs and in New Orleans.

Until the Eagles show a killer instinct this season, you have to take a team getting at least a touchdown against them. That’s the case this week with the Giants.

Pick: Giants +7 (-110)

The Giants have been competitive this season despite their 2-5 record, and they’ve already shown that they can beat this Eagles team. While I expect the Birds to get the job done at home, it’ll be another too close for comfort victory for Philadelphia.

Final Score Prediction: Eagles 30, Giants 24

Published
Ryan Gilbert
RYAN GILBERT

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

