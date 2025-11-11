Giants vs. Packers Odds for NFL Week 11 Shift Despite Jaxson Dart Injury
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is up in the air for Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers after he suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears.
Dart and the Giants moved from 7.5-point underdogs to 8.5-point underdogs in the odds for this game, but that has shifted again after Green Bay's loss on Monday night.
DraftKings has moved the Giants back to 7.5-point underdogs at home, although it's unclear if Dart has a chance of playing this week. Houston's CJ Stroud suffered a concussion in Week 9, and he was quickly ruled out for Week 10. It's possible the Giants could exercise similar caution with their rookie quarterback, especially since they are 2-8 and well out of the playoff race in the NFC.
One of the contenders for the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Dart has been a bright spot in a rough Giants season. The rookie quarterback has led the team to both of its wins, and he's completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 scores and three interceptions. He's also been an elite rusher, carrying the ball 57 times for 317 and seven scores.
New York fired head coach Brian Daboll on Monday, which did not move the odds for this game, but Green Bay's third loss of the season did. The Packers are now 5-3-1 in the 2025 season, and they are just 3-6 against the spread.
This line could still move in favor of the Packers if Dart is officially ruled out, as the Giants have struggled with Russell Wilson under center in the 2025 season.
