Jaxson Dart Injury Impacts Packers vs. Giants Opening Odds for NFL Week 11
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion in Week 10 of the 2025 season, as the Giants blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to lose to the Chicago Bears.
Dart was replaced by Russell Wilson against Chicago, and he's likely facing an uphill battle to clear concussion protocol in time to play in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers.
Oddsmakers have set the Giants as massive underdogs at home in Week 11 against Green Bay. New York opened as a 7.5-point underdog, but the odds have moved to Green Bay -8.5 at DraftKings as of Monday morning. The Packers (5-2-1) take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 on Monday night.
Dart has been one of the few bright spots for the two-win Giants this season. The rookie quarterback has led the team to both of its wins, and he's completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 scores and three interceptions. He's also been an elite rusher, carrying the ball 57 times for 317 and seven scores.
Dart has taken some hits along the way because of his aggressive running style, and it may end up costing him a game or two. It's going to be tough for the Giants quarterback to clear concussion protocol in time for Week 11, and just this past week Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was forced to miss a game after suffering a concussion in Week 9.
In the three games that Wilson has started this season, the Giants are 0-3. The veteran quarterback has completed just 58.0 percent of his passes for 831 yards, three scores and three picks. All three of his touchdowns came in Week 2 against a terrible Dallas Cowboys defense.
Oddsmakers seem to be bracing for Dart to miss this game by shifting the line up to 8.5, and it could move even further depending upon the result of Green Bay's matchup with Philly on Monday. Bettors will want to monitor the Giants' injury report before even considering them as an underdog bet in Week 11.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
