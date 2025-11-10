Brian Daboll Firing Doesn't Impact Packers vs. Giants Odds for NFL Week 11
After another blown fourth-quarter lead in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears, the New York Giants made the decision to part ways with head coach Brian Daboll on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Daboll was New York's head coach from the 2022 season through the first 10 weeks of this season, leading the Giants to a 20-40-1 record with one playoff appearance in 2022.
With Daboll out, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the team's interim head coach, according to Schefter.
Daboll's firing comes after the Giants blew a 20-10 lead in the fourth quarter against the Bears in a game where rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion. Dart's injury appears to have impacted the Giants' odds for Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers, as they went from 7.5-point underdogs to 8.5-point underdogs at DraftKings.
However, the spread has held steady at 8.5 even with Daboll fired on Monday. New York is just 2-8 this season, so oddsmakers likely aren't going to move any of the Giants' odds in the futures market either.
As of Monday afternoon, New York is +100000 to win the Super Bowl, +20000 to make the playoffs and has a regular-season win total projection of just 4.5 games (Over -120/Under +100).
Dart has thrived in Daboll's system this season, but it wasn't enough for the head coach to keep his job. The rookie quarterback has led the team to both of its wins, and he's completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 scores and three interceptions. He's also been an elite rusher, carrying the ball 57 times for 317 and seven scores.
The Giants should be in the mix for a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they have one of the lowest win total projections in the NFL.
