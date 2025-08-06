Giants vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 6
A win on Tuesday night moved the San Francisco Giants back to .500 in the 2025 season, and they’ll look to build on that in their rubber match against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
Pittsburgh took the opening game of this series, but it remains 16 games under .500 and well out of the playoff race in the National League.
The best betting sites have set the Pirates as home underdogs on Wednesday with lefty Andrew Heaney (4.89 ERA) on the mound.
San Francisco will counter with a lefty of its own, as former Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray (2.85 ERA) will make his 24th appearance of the 2025 season.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Wednesday’s matinee matchup.
Giants vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+114)
- Pirates +1.5 (-139
Moneyline
- Giants: -148
- Pirates: +122
Total
- 7.5 (Over -113/Under -108)
Giants vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.85 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.89 ERA)
Giants vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 6
- Time: 12:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet PT, NBCS-BA
- Giants record: 57-57
- Pirates record: 49-65
Giants vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Wilmer Flores to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Flores (if he plays) is worth a look in the prop market against the Pirates:
This final pick is a bit of a long shot bet, as Wilmer Flores is dealing with a hamstring injury and may not be in the lineup for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
But, if he does play, he’s a must bet against Pittsburgh Pirates starter Andrew Heaney.
This season, Heaney has given up 21 home runs in 22 appearances, and he’s struggled mightily against Flores in his career.
The Giants slugger is hitting .438 (7-for-16) with two doubles and a home run (good for a 1.221 OPS) against Heaney in his career. On top of that, he mashes left-handed pitching, posting a .267 batting average and a .789 OPS against southpaws in his career.
If he can play, Flores is worth a look at this price this afternoon.
Giants vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
This is a lopsided pitching matchup on Wednesday afternoon, especially once you begin to dig into the advanced numbers.
Heaney has a 4.89 ERA in the 2025 season, but his expected ERA is even worse (5.34) and ranks in the eighth percentile amongst all MLB pitchers this season. On top of that, Heaney ranks in the 20th percentile or worse in barrel percentage, hard-hit percentage, strikeout percentage, whiff percentage and average exit velocity against.
Ray, on the other hand, ranks in the 75th percentile in expected ERA and the 85th percentile in expected batting average against this season. While he’s led the Giants to losses in three of his last six starts (not all his fault), Ray still has been the starter in 16 wins for the Giants (in 23 appearances) in 2025.
I’ll back him on the road to close out this series with a victory.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)
