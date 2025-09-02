Guardians vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 2
Garrett Crochet is on the mound for the 28th time in the 2025 season as the Boston Red Sox look to make a move for the AL East crown.
Boston is just 2.5 games back of the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays, and it’s in a tie with the New York Yankees in the wild card race entering tonight’s contest with the Cleveland Guardians.
Cleveland had a chance to steal a wild card spot a few weeks back, but it is now just 68-68 in the 2025 season and four games back of the Seattle Mariners for the final playoff spot in the AL.
Slade Cecconi (4.41 ERA) is on the mound for Cleveland as it looks to upset the Red Sox in Boston.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for tonight’s matchup.
Guardians vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (+100)
- Red Sox -1.5 (-121)
Moneyline
- Guardians: +208
- Red Sox: -261
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -109)
Guardians vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Slade Cecconi (5-6, 4.41 ERA)
- Boston: Garrett Crochet (14-5, 2.40 ERA)
Guardians vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 2
- Time: 6:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, CLEG
- Guardians record: 68-68
- Red Sox record: 77-62
Guardians vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Garrett Crochet UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+100)
This season, Crochet has a WHIP of just 1.06, allowing just 141 hits in 172.1 innings of work.
The Red Sox lefty has a great matchup against a Cleveland team that is dead last in MLB in batting average overall and hitting just .219 against lefties (28th in MLB) this season.
Crochet has allowed four or fewer hits in just 10 of his 27 starts, but I still think he’s worth a look in this market with the Guardians struggling so much on offense in 2025.
Guardians vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why bettors should trust the Sox with Crochet on the mound:
Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet is on the mound on Tuesday night as he looks to build on an impressive All-Star season against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Red Sox are 18-9 when Crochet is on the bump in 2025, and the lefty has a 2.40 and a 1.06 WHIP to his name this season.
Crochet will take on Cleveland’s Slade Cecconi, who has a 4.41 ERA (and a 5.62 expected ERA) in the 2025 season. Cecconi ranks in the sixth percentile amongst MLB pitchers in expected ERA and expected batting average against while also posting poor marks in barrel percentage (second percentile) and hard-hit percentage (fourth percentile).
That sets up well for Boston, which ranks in the top five in MLB in runs scored and batting average while posting the No. 8 OPS. Cleveland’s offense has not been anywhere near as good, ranking 29th in OPS, 30th in batting average and 28th in runs scored.
On top of that, the Guardians are hitting just .219 (28th) against left-handed pitching this season.
With Crochet on the mound, Boston should cruise to a win on Tuesday night.
Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (-121 at DraftKings)
