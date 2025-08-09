Is Angel Reese Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Sky vs. Fever)
When looking ahead on the WNBA schedule, it looked like today was going to be another chapter in the Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark rivalry. Unfortunately, both players are going to miss the game due to injuries.
Clark will miss her 10th straight game and Reese will be sidelined again after playing in just two games since the All-Star Break last month.
Despite being the only player to average a double-double this season, Reese hasn't been able to lift the Chicago Sky to a winning record. They sit at just 8-22 on the season and are already looking to the offseason to help give Reese more support in the coming seasons.
The Sky are coming off an 86-65 loss to the Atlanta Frame two days ago, but Reese isn't the only injury that they're dealing with in today's game when they try to bounce back with a win. Hailey Van Lith, Ariel Atkins, and Michaela Onyenwere are all set as game-time decisions. As a result, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Sky set as 10.5-point underdogs.
You can read Peter Dewey's best bet for the game in his betting preview here.
