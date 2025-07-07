Is Kahleah Copper Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wings vs. Mercury)
The Phoenix Mercury will be without a key player on Monday night against the Dallas Wings, as guard Kahleah Copper has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Copper isn't the only important player set to miss this game for Phoenix, as Satou Sabally (ankle) has been ruled out as well.
The Mercury are aiming to snap a two-game losing streak, but things won't be easy without two of their top scorers.
Copper missed the start of the season after having arthroscopic knee surgery, and the Mercury had been limiting her minutes since returning.
The star guard missed the first month of the season before making her return against the Las Vegas Aces in early June.
With Copper and Sabally both out of the lineup, the Mercury are just six-point favorites at home on Monday night in the latest odds at DraftKings. Dallas won the last meeting between these teams on July 3, and Copper finished that game with 33 points and five rebounds in 27 minutes.
Overall, the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP is averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game this season while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from 3.
She won't be easy to replace, which makes the Mercury a tough team to back as six-point favorites. I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why the Wings are a solid bet as underdogs in this contest.
Hopefully, Copper will be able to return sooner rather than later for a Mercury team that is in the mix for a top-three seed in the W this season.
