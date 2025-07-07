Is Satou Sabally Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wings vs. Mercury)
The Phoenix Mercury will be without All-Star wing Satou Sabally on Monday night against the Dallas Wings, as she's dealing with an ankle injury.
While Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts said that Sabally is day-to-day with the injury, it's worth noting that she was wearing a walking boot on her right foot on Sunday.
Sabally played 32 minutes in Phoenix's loss to the Dallas Wings on July 3, finishing with 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting.
Without Sabally, the Mercury could be in trouble on Monday night, even though they are six-point favorites at home against Dallas in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Phoenix has also ruled out Kahleah Copper in this game, leaving the team without its two top scorers against Paige Bueckers and company.
The Mercury have dropped two games in a row, and they'd love to snap that streak at home on Monday. However, it won't be easy to replace Sabally, who is averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in the 2025 season.
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why I believe the Wings are worth a bet in this game since both Sabally and Copper are out. It'll be interesting to see if the odds shift at all ahead of tip-off on Monday night.
