Is Isaiah Likely Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Bills)
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely has been ruled out for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills due to a foot injury.
Likely is dealing with a broken bone in his foot, and he could end up missing more time early on in the 2025 season. Still, the Ravens are road favorites in this game against a Buffalo team that has been dominant at home over the last three seasons.
Losing Likely is a blow to the Ravens' passing game, as the young tight end finished the 2024 season with 42 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games (nine starts). With Likely out of the lineup in Week 1, veteran Mark Andrews should have a massive role in the Baltimore offense.
After a slow start in 2024, Andrews came on as the season progressed, catching 11 touchdowns over the final 12 weeks of the campaign.
He's my favorite player to target in the prop market to replace Likely's production on Sunday night.
Best Ravens Prop Bet vs. Bills With Isaiah Likely Out
- Mark Andrews Anytime TD (+175)
Earlier on Sunday, I shared in SI Betting's best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Sunday Night Football why Andrews is a great bet to hit paydirt:
If you’re looking to target a pass catcher in this matchup, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is worth a look.
Andrews struggled in the playoffs against Buffalo, dropping some crucial passes, but he did score 11 touchdowns over the final 12 weeks of the regular season in 2024. With Isaiah Likely banged up and potentially missing this game, Andrews should see a ton of targets from Jackson, especially in the red zone.
