Is Jackie Young Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dream vs. Aces)
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young has popped up on the injury report and is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Dream.
Young, an All-Star, played sparingly in Saturday's All-Star Game, and it appears that her status is up in the air for the Aces' first game out of the break. Las Vegas needs a big second half of the season to secure a playoff spot, as the Aces went just 11-11 through their first 22 games before the break.
With Young listed as questionable, there has been some major movement in the odds at some of the best betting sites. The Aces opened as 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, but that line has since shifted down to Las Vegas -1.
The Dream are set to be without an important player on Tuesday, as All-Star guard Rhyne Howard is expected to miss the rest of the month with a knee injury. Still, Young's injury has certainly made this game a little more interesting than originally thought in the betting market.
This season, Young is averaging 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from 3. If the star guard is forced to sit out on Tuesday, the Aces will likely turn to Jewell Loyd for more touches at the guard spot.
The Aces enter this game at 6-4 straight up at home as they aim to take care of business against Atlanta.
