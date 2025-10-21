Commanders vs. Chiefs Odds Shift After Latest Jayden Daniels Injury Update
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, but it isn't supposed to be a long-term ailment.
Despite that, Daniels' status for Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs is up in the air, and head coach Dan Quinn declined to reveal the status of his star quarterback until later in the week.
That has caused a shift in the latest odds for the Commanders vs. Chiefs matchup at DraftKings, as Washington is now a 10.5-point underdog for this game. The Commanders opened as 9.5-point underdogs late on Sunday night, but that line quickly climbed to 10 on Monday.
The Commanders have a capable backup in Marcus Mariota, but there's no doubt that oddsmakers view Daniels as a clear upgrade -- if he's able to go -- on Monday night.
This season, Daniels has already missed two games and Washington is 1-1 when Mariota gets the nod. Daniels, on the other hand, has led Washington to a 2-3 record while throwing for 1,031 yards, eight scores and one pick.
There are major playoff implications on the line for the Commanders in the coming weeks, as at 3-4, Washington is in danger of falling out of the playoff picture in the NFC.
It has already dropped from +1800 to +5500 to win the Super Bowl after losing to Chicago and Dallas in the last two weeks, and oddsmakers are clearly expecting another loss in Week 8 against Kansas City.
Daniels' status will be worth monitoring throughout the week, but it's likely the Commanders will be sizable underdogs even if he does play through his hamstring injury.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.