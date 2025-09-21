Is Jayden Reed Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Browns)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is facing a lengthy absence in the 2025 season, as he suffered a broken clavicle in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.
Reed was also dealing with a Jones fracture in his foot, and he's undergone surgery for both injuries, making him out indefinitely in the 2025 season.
This is a major blow to a Green Bay offense that is already without Christian Watson (ACL recovery) at the receiver position in 2025. So, the Packers will have to look elsewhere in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.
Green Bay is a major favorite in this game, and it should be able to move to 3-0 in the season. If you're looking to take advantage of Reed's injury in the prop market, the SI Betting team has you covered in Week 3.
Best Packers Prop Bet vs. Browns With Jayden Reed Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and there is one Green Bay pass catcher that he loves with Reed out:
Tucker Kraft OVER 4.5 Receptions (+120)
With a Packers team that has as loaded a receiving room as they have, it's the tight end, Tucker Kraft, who has been the top target in the passing game. He leads the team in targets (11), receptions (8), yards (140), and touchdowns (2). There's no reason why we shouldn't continue to ride the wave that is Tucker Kraft in Week 3.
While Kraft is listed as questionable on Sunday with a knee injury, he's expected to play in this matchup. Kraft already has 140 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns in the 2025 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.