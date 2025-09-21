Is Tucker Kraft Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Browns)
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffered an injury scare on Friday and did not practice, but he appears to be good to go for Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kraft (questionable) is expected to play on Sunday.
This is great news for a Packers team that is 2-0 in the 2025 season but has already been decimated with injuries at the receiver position. Kraft has been a breakout player at the tight end spot, and he could be a featured piece of this offense all season long.
Through two games in the 2025 season, Kraft has eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He's worth a look in the prop market on Sunday, even though he was dealing with a knee injury late in the week.
Best Tucker Kraft Prop Bet for Week 3 vs. Browns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared how he's backing Kraft in the prop market on Sunday in our best props for this game:
Tucker Kraft OVER 4.5 Receptions (+120)
With a Packers team that has as loaded a receiving room as they have, it's the tight end, Tucker Kraft, who has been the top target in the passing game. He leads the team in targets (11), receptions (8), yards (140), and touchdowns (2). There's no reason why we shouldn't continue to ride the wave that is Tucker Kraft in Week 3.
Even with Kraft banged up, he should have ample opportunities to lead this passing game now that Jayden Reed (broken collarbone, Jones fracture) is on injured reserve. Jordan Love is running out of weapons on the outside, and that should open up a few more looks for Kraft underneath.
I love this prop play for the Packers tight end on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.