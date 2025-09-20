Packers vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3
The Green Bay Packers have shot up power rankings and Super Bowl odds across every sportsbook in the country after cruising past both the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders to start the 2025 NFL season.
Now, they'll hit the road to take on an 0-2 Cleveland Browns team in Week 3. You can read my full betting preview to find out the odds and my best bet for this game. If you want to get in on a few player props as well, you're in the right place. Let's dive into a few of my favorites.
Packers vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets
- Josh Jacobs UNDER 82.5 Rush Yards (-114) via DraftKings
- Tucker Kraft OVER 4.5 Receptions (+120) via DraftKings
- Romeo Doubs Anytime Touchdown (+200) via BetMGM
Josh Jacobs UNDER 82.5 Rush Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER on Josh Jacobs' rushing yards. It's my No. 4-ranked player prop of the week:
The Cleveland Browns haven't had a ton working their way through the first two weeks, but their run defense has been strong. They rank eighth in opponent rush EPA, sixth in opponent rush success rate, and they've allowed just 2.1 yards per carry, the fewest in the NFL, and that includes a game against the most potent rushing attack in the NFL, the Ravens. Josh Jacobs has struggled to start the year, averaging only 3.6 yards per carry. He's going to struggle to get much going in this game.
Tucker Kraft OVER 4.5 Receptions (+120)
With a Packers team that has as loaded a receiving room as they have, it's the tight end, Tucker Kraft, who has been the top target in the passing game. He leads the team in targets (11), receptions (8), yards (140), and touchdowns (2). There's no reason why we shouldn't continue to ride the wave that is Tucker Kraft in Week 3.
Romeo Doubs Anytime Touchdown (+200)
With Jayden Reed sidelined with an injury and Matthew Golden not yet living up to expectations, Romeo Doubs is likely to become the top target at wide receiver, especially in the red zone. He caught his first touchdown of the season last year and looks to have taken a step forward in his development in 2025. At 2-1 odds, he's a great bet to find the end zone in Week 3.
