Is Jaylen Waddle Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Bills)
Miami Dolphins star wideout Jaylen Waddle was downgraded to limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.
Losing Waddle would be a major blow for a Miami offense that needs all the help it can get to keep up with the Buffalo attack on Thursday.
The Bills are massive favorites at home in this matchup, with DraftKings Sportsbook currently listing the Bills as 12.5-point favorites.
Waddle injured his shoulder in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, but he played in Week 2 against the New England Patriots, catching five passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.
A major part of Miami’s passing game, Waddle has already been targeted 11 times in the 2025 season.
If he’s unable to go, Malik Washington and Tyreek Hill should see an increase in targets for Miami on Thursday.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite Dolphins prop for Thursday with Waddle’s status up in the air.
Best Dolphins Prop Bet for Week 3 vs. Bills
With Waddle’s status up in the air, I’m actually looking to Miami’s running game for my favorite prop in this matchup, which I shared in our best prop picks for tonight’s game:
De’Von Achane OVER 54.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
So far this season, De’Von Achane has just 85 rushing yards in two games, but he’s only carried the ball 18 times.
Achane picked up 55 yards on just seven carries in Week 1 before a rough showing against the Patriots on the ground (11 carries, 30 yards) in Week 2.
Now, he faces a Buffalo defense that is allowing a league-worst 6.8 yards per carry and allowed both the Ravens and Jets to rush for 100 yards in the 2025 season.
Achane should see a pretty steady workload in this one, and as long as he reaches double-digit carries, he’s a threat to clear this total. For his career, the former Texas A&M star is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and 59.7 yards per game.
