Jets vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can New York Upset Cincy?)
The winless New York Jets visit the Cincinnati Bengals for a Week 8 matchup on Sunday, October 26.
New York has only allowed 13 points in each of its last two games, but it scored 17 in total.
On the flip side, Cincinnati is coming off an upset win over the Steelers to break its four-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers have the Bengals as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup.
Jets vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jets +6.5 (-110)
- Bengals -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets: +245
- Bengals: -305
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has only moved a half point since the odds opened for this game, but it’s an important hook from Bengals -6 to -6.5. The total has stood steady at 44.5.
Can the Jets pick up their first win of the season in Cincinnati?
Jets vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game in the Jets vs. Bengals betting preview earlier this week:
The Jets have yet to win a game, but they’ve been competitive against teams in the middle of the pack. Besides blowout losses to the Bills and Cowboys, New York lost by two to the Steelers, Bucs, and Broncos. Their other two losses were still only by one score.
The Bengals have been able to put up points with Flacco under center, but they’ve allowed a ton as well. In fact, Cincinnati allows a league-high 30.6 points per game.
This should be a close game in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: Jets +6 (-112)
I took the Jets +6 earlier in the week, and I’ll happily take the hook at +6.5.
The Bengals’ three wins this season were by one, four, and two points. While the Jets haven’t won a game, this may be their best chance.
Final Score Prediction: Jets 20, Bengals 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.