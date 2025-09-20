Jets vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3
The New York Jets are still seeking their first win of the season after dropping games to both the Steelers and Bills to begin the 2025 campaign. Things won't get much easier for them in Week 3 when they hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers haven't made it easy on themselves, but they are 2-0 nonetheless. You can check out the odds for this interconference duel in our betting preview, but if you want to get in on some player props, you're in the right place.
Jets vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Breece Hall UNDER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Mike Evans Anytime Touchdown (+120)
- Bucky Irving OVER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
Breece Hall UNDER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Breece Hall to go UNDER his rushing yards total is my No. 8-ranked player prop for this week:
I've been impressed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' run defense. They currently rank second in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate, while also allowing just 3.3 yards per carry. Just look at how much they shut down the Falcons' rushing attack in Week 1, and then Atlanta exploded for almost 200 yards on the ground against the Vikings in Week 2. If the Buccaneers can hold the Falcons to so few yards, Breece Hall of the Jets is going to struggle to get to over 60 yards on Sunday.
Mike Evans Anytime Touchdown (+120)
Mike Evans had historically been a touchdown machine, but he's yet to find the end zone in 2025. He's going to score sooner rather than later, considering he still leads the team in targets with 19, hauling in 10 of them for 107 yards. It's time for him to score his first touchdown in 2025.
Bucky Irving OVER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
The Jets have struggled to stop the run through the first two weeks. They rank 29th in opponent rush EPA, 23rd in opponent rush success rate, while allowing opposing teams to average 4.4 yards per carry against them. Bucky Irving recorded 71 yards on the ground against the Texans in Week 2, and I expect a similar result in this game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
