Is J.J. McCarthy Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Vikings)
Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy missed practice this week for the birth of his child, but he is expected to play on Sunday.
The Vikings did not list McCarthy on their final injury report for Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.
After a rough start in his NFL debut in Week 1, McCarthy turned things on in the second half, throwing for two scores and rushing for another in a comeback win over the Chicago Bears. Now, the former first-round pick will look to lead his team to a 2-0 start as home favorites against Atlanta.
So, how should bettors wager on McCarthy in the prop market in Week 2?
Here’s how the SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan views the young quarterback against Atlanta.
Best J.J. McCarthy Prop Bet for Week 2 vs. Falcons
Earlier this week, MacMillan shared why he’s fading McCarthy in Week 2 against the Falcons in his Player Prop Countdown – where he shares his favorite props of the week:
- J.J. McCarthy UNDER 218.5 Passing Yards (-115)
I'm not falling for the J.J. McCarthy propaganda. I have never seen a fanbase have the amount of unwarranted and arrogant confidence in their young quarterback as what we're seeing from Vikings fans this season. The 2024 No. 10 overall pick has played one NFL game, which resulted in three horrific quarters and one good quarter against the worst team in the NFC North, and they're already crowning him the King of Minnesota.
McCarthy threw for a measly 143 yards in that start, which is causing Vikings fans to parade in the streets, claiming they have a future MVP on their team. I'm not convinced. Now, the former Michigan Wolverine will take on an Atlanta Falcons team that kept Baker Mayfield to just 167 yards through the air in Week 1.
218.5 is a crazy passing yards total in this spot. The UNDER is my favorite player prop of the week.
