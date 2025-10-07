Joe Flacco Trade Causes Small Shift in Bengals vs. Packers Odds for NFL Week 6
The Cincinnati Bengals made a move to upgrade their quarterback room ahead of Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, and it's caused a change in the latest odds for that matchup.
Cincinnati reportedly traded for veteran Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, a sign that the team may be moving away from Jake Browning in Week 6.
Oddsmakers view Flacco as an upgrade over Browning, who has led the Bengals to three straight losses since taking over for Burrow in Week 3 (Browning did win the Bengals a game in Week 2 in relief of Burrow).
After opening as 14.5-point underdogs in Week 6 against the Packers, the Bengals have moved down to 14-point underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings. This is a very minor move, but it's a sign that the Bengals may have already gotten better -- at least in the eyes of Vegas -- by making this deal.
Burrow isn't expected to be able to play until December, so the Bengals are hoping Flacco can keep them afloat in the AFC playoff picture (they're currently +700 to make the playoffs) over the next two months.
This season, Flacco has completed just 58.1 percent of his passes for 815 yards, two scores and six picks. While he'll have an improved supporting cast in Cincinnati with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, he hasn't exactly played well this season.
However, it is worth noting that Flacco was the Browns' starting quarterback in a win over the Packers earlier this season.
As for Browning, he led the Bengals to an 0-3 record in his starts with the team losing those games by 13, 25 and 38 points. He did throw six scores in four games, but he also was intercepted eight times.
Betting on the Bengals may be tough to do, especially on the road, in what is expected to be Flacco's first start with the franchise. Still, it's worth noting that he is an upgrade at the position until proven otherwise.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.