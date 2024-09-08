Justin Fields to Start for Steelers, Causes Shift in Odds vs. Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers will officially roll with Justin Fields in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season against the Atlanta Falcons after Russell Wilson missed time this week with a calf injury.
Wilson told the Steelers that he could play on Sunday, but it appears that the team is being cautious with the veteran since it has a solid backup in Fields who can take over. Wilson is inactive for Week 1.
With the announcement that Fields would start, the odds have started shifting in Atlanta's favor on Sunday. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Falcons as 4.5-point favorites, a massive change from earlier this week when Atlanta was favored by three points.
Earlier on Sunday, Pittsburgh was a four-point underdog with Wilson's status still up in the air.
Fields -- a former first-round pick -- was traded to Pittsburgh this past offseason for a late-round pick. His former team, the Chicago Bears, took Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, while Fields looked to be in line to backup Wilson.
Now, he has a chance to potentially steal the starting job with a big performance on Sunday.
The Falcons are ushering in a new era on Sunday as well. This will be the first start for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins after he signed with Atlanta in the offseason.
For more insight and a pick in this game, check out our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan's Road to 272 Bets where he makes a pick for every game this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.