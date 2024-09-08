Russell Wilson Tells Steelers He Can Play vs. Falcons
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting to make the final decision on quarterback Russell Wilson, who is listed as questionable with a calf injury. Right now, it appears unlikely that the veteran suits up for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, but he's pushing to be on the field.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wilson is telling the Steelers that he's comfortable playing, and that he would like to be out there with his team for the season opener. However, the Steelers are going to listen to their team doctors, who will continue to evaluate Wilson throughout the morning and make a final decision before game time.
With two limited practice sessions to end the week, and the injury being a re-occurring one for Wilson, it's unlikely he gets the green light. The Steelers were cautious about the situation during training camp, keeping him off the field for most of the summer. Chances are, they'll take the same approach this time around with the regular season here.
The injury originally happened during conditioning drills before training camp when Wilson was pushing a blocking sled.
Instead, they'll turn to Justin Fields to start against Atlanta. The former Chicago Bear didn't do enough to win the starting job this summer, but head coach Mike Tomlin said how impressed he was with the young quarterback, and that the competition was much closer than anticipated.
Fields is 10-28 as a starter in the NFL, but is looking to rejuvinate his career with a new team. He'll likely get his first opportunity to do so against the Falcons in Week 1, playing in Georgia which is his home state.
The Steelers will release their inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, which will be the final status of Wilson and the decision at quarterback.
