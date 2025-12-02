Justin Herbert Injury Update Moves Eagles vs. Chargers Odds for Monday Night in Week 14
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had surgery to stabilize a fracture in his left hand on Monday, putting his status for Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles up in the air.
Herbert said on Sunday that he intends to play against the Eagles, but the Chargers said that he is officially "day-to-day" and that his status for Monday's game will be "determined later in the week." So, Herbert certainly could play in Week 14, but it's not guaranteed.
Despite that, oddsmakers have moved the odds for Monday's Eagles vs. Chargers matchup in favor of L.A.
Even with Los Angeles at home, it opened as a 1.5-point underdog late on Sunday night.DraftKings Sportsbook then moved the odds by 1.5 points, as the Eagles were three-point favorites on the road as of Monday morning. However, the line has started to come back towards Los Angeles, as DraftKings now has Herbert and company as a 2.5-point underdog in Week 14.
Based on the splits at DraftKings, 69 percent of the spread bets in this game are on the Eagles while 31 percent are on the Chargers. Bettors are also wagering heavily on the Eagles to win the game, with 75 percent of the moneyline bets coming in on Philly.
Herbert was able to play through his hand injury in the team's Week 13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and there's no doubt that the Chargers would prefer to have him out there over backup Trey Lance. Los Angeles is 8-4 this season, but it can't afford many losses in a loaded AFC playoff race.
This season, Herbert has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,842 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also carried the ball 57 times for a career-high 353 rushing yards and one score.
If Herbert ends up practicing later on this week, it'll bode well for his status on Monday. It's possible this line could move back to Chargers +1.5 if the star quarterback is ruled in for this game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.