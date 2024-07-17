Knicks Have Historic Opening Win Total Projection for 2024-25 Season
For the first time in a long time, there are serious playoff and potentially NBA Finals expectations for the New York Knicks.
New York is tied with the Denver Nuggets with the third-highest win total projection (52.5 games) at DraftKings Sportsbook, behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
It's a testament to the moves the Knicks have made over the last few seasons, and after making the second round of the playoffs in back-to-back campaigns, New York went all in this offseason to add Mikal Bridges to the roster.
That move skyrocketed the Knicks' odds of winning the NBA Finals, and they furthered that by bringing back 3-and-D wing OG Anunoby with a new contract this offseason. The Knicks did lose a key piece in center Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but oddsmakers are clearly expecting New York to be one the of best teams in the NBA in the 2024-25 season.
In the 1997-98 season, the Knicks ended up falling short of expectations when it came to their win total -- winning just 43 games -- but they were fresh off of a 57-win campaign. This season's Knicks team will look to avoid a similar fate under head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Thibodeau has changed the culture in New York, leading the Knicks to one 50-win season and two 40-win seasons in four years. Before hiring Thibodeau, the Knicks had won 40 games just twice since the beginning of the 2000-01 season.
Health was a major issue for the Knicks last season, but with Bridges in the fold and All-Star forward Julius Randle expected to return from shoulder surgery, the Knicks have one of the best rosters in the NBA.
Whether or not they make a historic run and win a title remains to be seen, but Vegas seems to think they'll pick up at least 50 wins for the second straight season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.