Knicks NBA Championship Odds Skyrocket, Set as Big Favorites Against Pacers
The New York Knicks eliminated the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics in dominant fashion in Game 6, impressing both Timothée Chalamet and betting oddsmakers simultaneously.
After entering Friday’s game with +550 odds at DraftKings to win the NBA title, the Knicks are now +360 at DK after crushing the Celtics, 119-81, to win the series 4-2. The Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals and are set as favorites there, too.
Knicks Pacers Odds
The Knicks are a -135 favorite at DraftKings to beat the Pacers in the ECF. The Pacers, who beat the top-seeded Cavs in five games in their semifinal matchup, are +115 underdogs at DraftKings.
The Pacers are +600 at DK to win the NBA Finals, behind the Knicks, Thunder (+135) and Timberwolves (+425). Only the Nuggets (+950) have worse odds than the Pacers.
Game 1 of the ECF is Wednesday, May 21. The Knicks are a -3.5 point home favorite (-112 odds) at DraftKings. They’re -166 on the moneyline versus +140 for the Pacers. The total is 222.0.
The Pacers beat the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last year. New York acquired Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in the offseason to raise their ceiling. That was on display in their Game 6 beatdown of the shorthanded Celtics.
New York established itself in the second quarter with gritty defense and built a 40-plus-point lead in the third quarter to pull away. No one was happier than Chalamet, the movie star who has been seated courtside cheering during the Knicks' home playoff games.
The Thunder have been the betting favorites to win the NBA Championship since the onset of the playoffs. They face the Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals and are big favorites with Aaron Gordon potentially out with a hamstring injury.
Here are all the odds from DraftKings.
- Oklahoma City Thunder +130
- New York Knicks +360
- Minnesota Timberwolves +425
- Indiana Pacers +600
- Denver Nuggets +950
