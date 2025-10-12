Is Kyler Murray Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Colts)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is listed as questionable with a foot injury in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, but he is not expected to play.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler, veteran Jacoby Brissett is expected to start for the Cardinals with Murray dealing with a mid-foot sprain.
It's also possible that Murray could miss more than just Week 6, as NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the star quarterback is dealing with a version of a Lisfranc injury that could be aggravated if he pushes it.
For a mobile quarterback like Murray, a foot injury is extremely worrisome since he uses his legs so often to extend plays.
With Murray expected to miss this game, oddsmakers have shifted the odds for the Cardinals vs. Colts matchup in a big way.
The Cardinals opened up Week 6 as 5.5-point road underdogs against Indianapolis, but that number has shot all the way up to 9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Things had been trending in this direction, as the Cardinals shifted to seven-point dogs earlier in the week with the news that Murray wasn't practicing.
Arizona's season is already hanging in the balance, as the team has two losses to NFC West opponents, and it has lost three games in a row to fall to 2-3. The Cardinals have fallen all the way to +600 to make the playoffs in the NFC this season.
Brissett has played a lot of games at the NFL level, but he's nowhere near as talented as Murray. He failed to complete his lone pass attempt in place of Murray in Week 5, and he's coming off a subpar year with the New England Patriots in 2024.
Last season with the Patriots, Brissett completed 59.0 percent of his passes in eight games (five starts) while throwing for 826 yards, two touchdowns and one pick.
