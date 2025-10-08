Latest Kyler Murray Injury Update Shifts Cardinals vs. Colts Odds in NFL Week 6
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not practice on Wednesday, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon, leaving his status for Week 6 up in the air.
Murray is currently dealing with a foot injury, and Gannon said that his starting quarterback will be taking things "day by day."
The news that Murray will miss Wednesday's practice has caused a shift in the odds for the Cardinals' matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. The Cardinals opened as 5.5-point underdogs on Sunday night, but that line has been on the move because of Murray's injury.
The Cardinals shifted to 6.5-point underdogs earlier in the week, and now DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona listed as a seven-point dog for Sunday's matchup. That's a sign that the Cardinals may have to start backup Jacoby Brissett in this matchup.
Last season with the New England Patriots, Brissett completed 59.0 percent of his passes in eight games (five starts) while throwing for 826 yards, two touchdowns and one pick. He attempted one pass in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
Arizona is just 2-3 in the 2025 season after blowing a big lead to the Titans in Week 5, and it's fallen to +600 in the latest odds to make the playoffs.
If Murray is unable to practice at all ahead of Week 6, it'll likely shift this line further towards the Colts. This season, Murray has completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six scores and three picks. He's also added 173 yards and a score on the ground.
