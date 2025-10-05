Is Lamar Jackson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Ravens)
The Baltimore Ravens will be without superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson for at least Week 5 of the 2025 season.
Jackson has been ruled out against the Houston Texans on Sunday, and it's possible he could miss more than one game. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jackson's injury is week-to-week, meaning there's a chance he could play in Week 6.
There has been a ton of movement in the odds for the Ravens-Texans matchup, especially since Jackson was initially expected to play in this game.
Baltimore opened as a seven-point favorite at home against Houston on Monday, but oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook moved the spread down to Ravens -4.5 after news that he was questionable to play in Week 5 after missing practice.
Then, it was revealed that Jackson could miss multiple weeks, which moved the odds all the way to Houston -1.5, where the spread has settled through the week. Clearly, oddsmakers don't expect this banged up Ravens team to win with Cooper Rush under center.
Baltimore is down several players on defense as well, and the Ravens are just 4-9 all time when Jackson misses games. That puts them in a tough spot in a must-win game both of these AFC contenders after they started the season at 1-3.
This season, Jackson has thrown for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception this season. He's also added 166 rushing yards and a score on the ground while averaging a whopping 7.9 yards per carry.
Until he's back in the lineup, the Ravens are an extremely tough team to bet on, and the 8.5-point swing in the spread for this game signals that oddsmakers aren't very high on this Baltimore team without the former league MVP under center.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.