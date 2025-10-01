Positive Lamar Jackson Injury Update Doesn't Flip Texans vs. Ravens Odds for Week 5
Baltimore Ravens quarterback could miss Week 5 with a hamstring injury and it's caused a major shake up in the odds for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
The Ravens opened as seven-point favorites, but that number slowly shifted down on Tuesday as Jackson's status became murkier. Then, it was reported that he could miss two to three weeks with the injury, shifting Houston to a 1.5-point favorite in Week 5.
On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson's injury is more of a "week-to-week" ailment and that the quarterback will try to play in Week 5.
Despite that report, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have left the Texans as road favorites in this matchup.
Both Houston and Baltimore are just 1-3 in the 2025 season, and they are facing uphill battles to make the playoffs in the AFC. Losing Jackson would make things very tough on a Baltimore team that is 30th in the NFL EPA/Play on defense. The Ravens have a capable backup in Cooper Rush, but he isn't half the weapon that Jackson is under center.
This season, Jackson has thrown for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception this season. He's also added 166 rushing yards and a score on the ground while averaging a whopping 7.9 yards per carry.
If he's able to play, the Ravens will likely shoot to favorites in Week 5 at home. However, it seems like he's more likely to miss the game than not, meaning Texans bettors missed on the best number (Houston +7) earlier in the week.
