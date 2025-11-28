Latest Jayden Daniels Injury Update Shockingly Impacts Broncos vs. Commanders Odds
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has returned to practice on a limited basis this week as he deals with an elbow injury, but it was reported that he is "unlikely" to suit up against the Denver Broncos earlier in the week.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that there is a "realistic possibility" that Daniels could return in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings, which would be a major lift to a Washington team that is just 3-8 this season.
However, oddsmakers have made a slight adjustment to the Commanders-Broncos Week 13 spread after Daniels logged a limited practice session earlier this week. Denver is now just a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings after opening as a 6.5- favorite for this Sunday Night Football matchup.
Earlier this week, Daniels that if he's "healthy and ready to go" he wants to be out on the field. While it doesn't seem that'll be the case on Sunday, it does appear that the star quarterback will return this season even with Washington way out of the playoff race in the NFC.
This season, injuries have kept Daniels to just six games, and he's led Washington to a 2-4 record. The Commanders quarterback has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards, eight scores and two picks while also adding in 54 carries for 262 yards and a pair of scores.
Washington is just 1-4 this season when backup Marcus Mariota starts, and it seems like that'll be the case on Sunday night in Week 13. Still, Daniels' status is worth monitoring after the quarterback's comments earlier in the week.
A full point move in the spread -- especially with Denver getting Patrick Surtain II back to full practice on Thursday -- is interesting for the Commanders if Daniels is expected to sit out this game. Washington will release his injury status on its final injury report later in the day on Friday.
