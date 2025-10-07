Kyler Murray Injury Uncertainty Shifts Cardinals vs. Colts Odds in NFL Week 6
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray briefly left the team's Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans with a foot injury, and it appears his status is up in the air for Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said that the team will monitor Murray's foot injury throughout the week to see if he can play against the 4-1 Colts. That's certainly a bit of a concern, as Arizona's playoff chances are already in jeopardy after losing three games in a row.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have adjusted the line for the Cardinals-Colts matchup in Week 5 after Indy opened as a 5.5-point favorite on Sunday night. The Colts are now 6.5-point favorites in Week 6, a sign that Murray's status is unknown at this point in the week. If the star quarterback were to sit, this line would likely shift even further in favor of Daniel Jones and the Colts.
Jacoby Brissett would get the start if Murray is unable to go, and he failed to complete his lone pass attempt with Murray out of the game in Week 5. Last season with the New England Patriots, Brissett completed 59.0 percent of his passes in eight games (five starts) while throwing for 826 yards, two touchdowns and one pick.
The Cardinals are already banged up a ton on offense, as James Conner and Trey Benson -- the team's top two running backs -- are on injured reserve. Losing Murray would undoubtedly shrink Arizona's chances of pulling off an upset on Sunday.
As of Tuesday morning, the Cardinals are just +600 at DraftKings to make the playoffs this season -- good for an implied probability of 14.29 percent. Arizona's loss to Tennessee in Week 5 certainly could come back to haunt the team, as it's now in sole possession of last place in a loaded NFC West.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.