Liberty vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 5
The Seattle Storm have a two-game cushion on the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA standings, and they’re looking to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the New York Liberty on Friday night.
New York has really struggled as of late, losing two games in a row and six of its last 10 to fall into the No. 5 spot in the standings.
On Friday, Nyara Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu are both questionable for the Liberty, who have not been healthy since the All-Star break.
Can Skylar Diggins and the Storm put themselves in position to make the postseason with a win at home?
The best betting sites have the Storm set as slight favorites on Friday night at home.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for tonight’s clash between these two playoff contenders.
Liberty vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty +2 (-112)
- Storm -2 (-108)
Moneyline
- Liberty: +105
- Storm: -125
Total
- 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 5
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Liberty record: 24-17
- Storm record: 22-20
Liberty vs. Storm Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Nyara Sabally – questionable
- Sabrina Ionescu – questionable
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Liberty vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Natasha Cloud UNDER 5.5 Assists (-140)
This season, Cloud is averaging 5.2 assists per game for the Liberty, but she has failed to clear 5.5 dimes in nine of her last 10 games and five in a row.
Now, Cloud has to take on a Seattle defense that ranks fifth in the league in defensive rating, fifth in opponent assists per game and sixth in opponent field goals made per game. In her last meeting with Seattle, Cloud recorded just one assist.
If Ionescu returns on Friday, it should also take some playmaking duties away from Cloud in this matchup.
Liberty vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Storm are worth a bet on Friday night:
The Liberty’s recent struggles are no joke, and there’s a chance that they could be without Sabrina Ionescu (questionable) in this matchup, which only further limits their ceiling.
On the road in 2025, the Liberty are just 8-12 straight up, a far cry from how they’ve played at home (16-5).
Seattle is shockingly under .500 at home in the 2025 season, but I think the Storm are worth a look as slight favorites with a playoff spot up for grabs on Friday.
Over their last 10 games, the Liberty have a net rating of just -1.6 (eighth in the WNBA) while the Storm are fifth in the league at +4.8. Not only that, but the Liberty have seen their season-long defensive rating slip to sixth in the league with all the injuries they’ve dealt with in the second half of the season.
New York has already clinched a playoff spot, so it may not want to rush Ionescu back if she’s not at 100 percent. Meanwhile, the Storm have a ton to play for with just a couple games left to clinch a spot in the playoff field.
After trading away a first-round pick for Brittney Sykes, the Storm desperately need to pay it off with a playoff appearance.
I’ll trust them to get a win at home against the defending champs.
Pick: Storm Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
