Lions vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Ravens Favored at Home)
Monday Night Football in Week 3 features a terrific matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens, but who will come out on top?
Oddsmakers have set Lamar Jackson and the Ravens as favorites at home in this game, but Detroit is coming off a massive 52-point showing in a Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears.
These are two of the three highest-scoring offenses in the NFL, and they rank No. 1 (Baltimore) and No. 4 (Detroit) in EPA/Play on offense this season.
Detroit failed to cover the spread in Week 1 in a loss against the Green Bay Packers, but it certainly could do so in Week 3 and potentially pull off a primetime upset.
Each week at SI Betting, we’re attempting to predict the final score of each NFL game as a fun exercise to guide bettors in the total and spread bets for the week’s slate.
Using the latest odds and analysis from our NFL betting team, here’s where I’m leaning for this Monday Night Football showdown in Week 3.
Lions vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Lions +4.5 (-108)
- Ravens -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Lions: +185
- Ravens: -225
Total
- 52.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
After the Ravens opened as 5.5-point favorites in Week 3, this line has crept down a point in favor of the Lions. Detroit is coming off a great showing in Week 2, but this still is a major task for the Lions to pull off an upset on the road against a high-powered Baltimore offense.
Lions vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
I came into this season with the belief that the Baltimore Ravens are by far the best team in the NFL, and nothing I've seen, including a tough Week 1 loss, has swayed my opinion on that. Their defense came to life in Week 2 against the Browns, and they rank inside the top three in virtually every single offensive metric.
The Lions aren't as bad as they looked in Week 1 against the Packers, but aren't as good as they looked in Week 2 against the Bears. They still have some issues that are going to arise when they face the elite teams in the NFL, and a road game against the Ravens is going to bring a lot of those problems to light for the second time in three weeks.
I'll lay the points on the Ravens on Monday night.
I agree with MacMillan in this matchup, as Baltimore was a little unlucky in Week 1, as Derrick Henry’s fumble changed the course of the game against the Buffalo Bills.
While the Lions beat up on a bad Bears team in Week 2, they have a tough matchup with this Ravens offense that can match them drive for drive.
Plus, one key stat to watch: John Harbaugh’s Ravens squads are 21-3 straight up at home in primetime since he took over the franchise. This is a spot for Baltimore to add to that mark.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 30, Lions 25
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
