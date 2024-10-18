Liverpool vs. Chelsea Prediction, Odds and Best Bets for Premier League Week 8
Since the beginning of the Premier League season, the consensus has been that the title race would come down to Arsenal and Man City. In fact, betting odds suggest that it will still be a two-team race despite Liverpool currently sitting at the top of the table.
Even though Liverpool has won nine of their ten games across all competitions and looked dominant, they are still counted out as a serious contender. Through seven Premier Leagues, Arne Slot’s side only allowed two goals. Statistically, they have easily been the best defense in the league, only allowing 5.2 expected goals against (xGA).
Chelsea, on the other hand, has had an up-and-down performance. That is to be expected, however, considering the amount of incoming and outgoing transfers. Given the chaos and instability around the organization, new manager Enzo Maresca has done an admirable job, finding his ideal starting XI and creating a dangerous team, especially offensively.
They still have a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball. They allowed eight goals in seven games and looked shaky in the back. Yet, sitting in fourth place with only one loss this season is a better place than most Chelsea fans expected to be at this stage of the season.
Plus, they have Cole Palmer who has arguably been the best player in the world through the first two months of the season. In seven PL starts, the 22-year-old phenom has six goals and five assists.
When the two sides meet on Sunday, Chelsea will be relying on their superstar to not only create the goal chances but also to convert them. Against a Liverpool side, you only get a couple of opportunities a game so Palmer needs to be on top of his game to make the best out of them.
Cole Palmer going up against the best defense in the league in a primetime matchup will be can’t miss TV.
Liverpool vs. Chelsea Odds and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline:
Liverpool: -160
Draw: +340
Chelsea: +360
Total Goals:
Over 3.5: -105
Under 3.5: -130
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -235
No: +175
Spread:
Liverpool -1.5: +150
Chelsea +1.5: -220
Liverpool vs. Chelsea How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 20
- Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, UK
- How to Watch (TV): Fubo, NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network
Liverpool vs. Chelsea Prediction and Pick
When Jürgen Klopp left Liverpool in the summer after nine years with the club, the widespread expectation in the soccer world was that there would be some growing pains. The transition to new manager Arne Slot, however, has been extraordinarily seamless so far.
Liverpool benefits immensely from the fact that they had the same core for years now. The chemistry, especially between the back four and goalkeeper Alisson Becker, is impeccable.
The biggest win for Slot so far this season has been turning Ryan Gravenberch into a holding midfielder. The young Dutchman wasn’t able to crack the starting XI last season but he has been one of the best players for Liverpool in his new role.
Chelsea, on the other hand, is still a very new team. They finally found a lineup that works for them with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in the middle and Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho, and Nicolas Jackson up top. Yet, they understandably still don’t have the same level of chemistry and togetherness that the Reds possess.
It is hard to see Liverpool lose to Chelsea at home. They have a massive experience advantage in this matchup over the younger Chelsea side. At the same time, -160 odds for a Liverpool win are not worth it in a game of this magnitude.
No Liverpool game in the Premier League this season had over three goals. They do an excellent job controlling the pace of the game and not allowing space in the back. Chelsea will struggle to find too many chances, setting the stage for a low-scoring affair.
Pick: Under 3.5 -130
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.