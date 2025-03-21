March Madness SEC Conference Record (How is Best Conference in College Basketball Performing in NCAA Tournament?)
With the NCAA Tournament underway, it’s time to start collecting the results for each
The SEC has been viewed as the best conference in college basketball this season, sending 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament, smashing the previous record of 11 by the Big East in 2011. With a pair of No. 1 seeds in Auburn and Florida anchoring a loaded conference, let’s take stock of how each team did in this year’s tournament.
With plenty of National Championship contenders, can the SEC live up to the hype of historic success? Here are the results with each game being updated.
SEC NCAA Tournament Results in 2025
- No. 11 Texas lost to No. 11 Xavier, 86-80
- No. 1 Auburn beat No. 16 Alabama State, 83-63
- No. 9 Georgia lost to No. 8 Gonzaga, 89, 68
- No. 2 Tennessee beat No. 15 Wofford, 77-63
- No. 10 Arkansas beat No. 7 Kansas, 79-72
- No. 6 Missouri lost to No. 11 Drake, 67-57
- No. 4 Texas A&M beat No. 13 Yale, 80-71
- No. 9 Mississippi State lost to No. 8 Baylor, 75-72
- No. 2 Alabama beat No. 15 Robert Morris, 90-81
