Marlins vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 7
Thursday's short MLB slate will be capped off with an NL East showdown on Thursday night between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves.
The Braves are coming off being on the wrong side of a sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers and at this point, the season can't end soon enough. Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins can get to .500 with a win tonight. While they'd have to get extremely hot in the final two months of the season, a playoff berth isn't impossible for them.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Marlins vs. Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Marlins -1.5 (+130)
- Braves +1.5 (-156)
Moneyline
- Marlins -122
- Braves +104
Total
- Over 8 (-115)
- Under 8 (-105)
Marlins vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Miami: Eury Perez, RHP (4-3, 2.70 ERA)
- Atlanta: Carlos Carrasco, RHP (2-2, 5.68 ERA)
Marlins vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 7
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Marlins Record: 56-57
- Braves Record: 47-66
Marlins vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kyle Stowers Home Run (+400)
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Kyle Stowers to hit a home run:
Of the eight starting pitchers set to take the mound today, it's Carlos Carrasco of the Atlanta Braves who has the highest home run rate, allowing 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. To try to take advantage of that, let's target Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins, who has a .564 slugging percentage and 25 home runs this season.
Marlins vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
I'm going to back the Marlins in this NL East showdown. I broke down why in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
The Miami Marlins have been hot of late, and they have a significant advantage when it comes to the two starting pitchers in this game. Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, and he has a stellar 2.70 ERA throughout his first 10 starts this season. He'll face Carlos Carrasco tonight, who has struggled in 2025, sporting an ERA of 5.68.
The Marlins have also been the better offensive team of late. They rank in the top 10 in OPS since the All-Star Break at .754, while the Braves come in at 15th in that time frame at .717, while batting just .233.
The Marlins are the deserving favorites in this NL East showdown.
Pick: Marlins -120
