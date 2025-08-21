Mercury vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 21
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces held off the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night, winning their eighth straight game heading into Thursday’s meeting with the No. 4-seeded Phoenix Mercury.
Phoenix and Las Vegas are tied in the standings, and a win for either team on Thursday would give it the No. 4 seed – or better – heading into the weekend.
Wilson and the Aces have erased a sluggish start to the season by winning nine of their last 10 games, and they’re set as small home favorites on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, the Mercury are hoping that their star trio of Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally is enough to win this game and put some distance between themselves and the No. 5 seed. Remember, the top four seeds in the league get home-court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs.
With so much at stake on Thursday, let’s dive into some bets and the latest odds for this Western Conference matchup.
Mercury vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mercury +1.5 (-110)
- Aces -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mercury: +105
- Aces: -125
Total
- 167 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mercury vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Mercury record: 21-13
- Aces record: 22-14
Mercury vs. Aces Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- None to report
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Mercury vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- A’ja Wilson OVER 24.5 Points (-105)
When A’ja Wilson is playing at the top of her game, she’s nearly impossible to fade when it comes to the prop market.
Right now, the Aces star is in the middle of one of her best stretches of the season, as she’s scored 25 or more points in six of her last seven games, averaging 28.7 points per game during that stretch.
Wilson has been extremely efficient as well, knocking down 50 percent of her shots from beyond the arc and 50.8 percent of her shots from the field during these seven games.
Even against a tough Phoenix defense, the reigning league MVP is worth a look as she aims to score 30 or more points for the fourth game in a row.
Mercury vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Aces are worth betting on at home:
The Aces are rolling at the moment, winning eight games in a row and nine of their last 10, including a close win over the Dream on Tuesday.
Las Vegas has gotten into the mix for the No. 2 seed in the W, and it’s dominated at home as of late, moving to 13-5 straight up at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Mercury have won back-to-back games as well, coming back from a big deficit against the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday night. However, I’m leaning with the Aces in this matchup.
Phoenix has fared well on the road (10-7), but Las Vegas has hit another level on this winning streak, posting a net rating of +12.0 while ranking No. 1 in the league in offense and No. 4 in defense.
Oddsmakers seem to be signaling that Phoenix is the better team with this short spread, but I’m buying the Aces at home, where they haven’t lost since Aug. 2.
Pick: Aces Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
