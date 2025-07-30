Mercury vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 30
The Phoenix Mercury are just a game out of the No. 2 seed in the WNBA, and they’re set as road favorites on Wednesday against the Indiana Fever.
Indiana has won back-to-back games despite Caitlin Clark (groin) being out of the lineup, and the Fever have a solid roster – led by Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard – that can still compete for a playoff spot sans Clark.
However, the Mercury are a tough test now that Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally are all healthy. Phoenix has impressed on the road (7-5), and it blew out the Washington Mystics by 16 points in its last game.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mercury -3.5 (-105)
- Fever +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Mercury: -166
- Fever: +140
Total
- 163 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mercury vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 30
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Mercury record: 16-9
- Fever record: 14-12
Mercury vs. Fever Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- None to report
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – out
Mercury vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kahleah Copper 2+ 3-Pointers Made (+105)
Mercury star Kahleah Copper failed to make a 3-pointer in her last game against Washington, just the second time all season she didn’t make multiple shots from deep in a game.
In Phoenix's blowout win, Copper attempted just three shots from deep, but I’m willing to back her to hit multiple 3s on Wednesday against Indiana.
The four-time All-Star is shooting 40.5 percent from deep this season, and she had made multiple 3s in seven straight games before failing to do so on Sunday. I’ll gladly back her at this price against Indiana.
Mercury vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
To Indiana’s credit, it has remained in the mix for a playoff spot despite Clark missing a ton of time this season, but the healthy Mercury are a really tough team to beat – even at home.
Phoenix enters this game with the sixth-best net rating in the W, but it ranks fourth in defensive rating and should have a much higher offensive ceiling with Copper, Sabally and Thomas all on the floor.
Now, Indiana is fourth in the W in net rating, but it is just 13-13 against the spread so far in the 2025 season.
Indiana has thrived on the road in the 2025 season, winning seven of 12 games outright, and I think it has the firepower to beat this Indiana team on Wednesday. While the Fever have made strides without Clark this season, they still aren’t nearly as dangerous offensively when she’s out.
The Mercury are one of the better defensive teams in the league, and I think they’ll continue to benefit from having their core fully healthy as the season goes on.
Pick: Mercury Moneyline (-166 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.