Mercury vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
The Golden State Valkyries have had an impressive 2025 season, as they sit in the No. 7 spot in the WNBA standings despite being an expansion team and losing All-Star Kayla Thornton for the rest of the season.
Golden State has a tough test on Tuesday night, as it’ll take on the Phoenix Mercury (No. 4 in the standings) and MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas.
Phoenix is 20-13 so far this season, and it’s only 1.5 games out of the No. 2 seed in the W.
These are also two elite defensive teams, as they rank in the top four in the WNBA in defensive rating and opponent points per game. So, which team has the edge in this matchup in San Francisco?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop, and a prediction for Tuesday night’s Western Conference showdown.
Mercury vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mercury -6 (-110)
- Valkyries +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mercury: -245
- Valkyries: +200
Total
- 156 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mercury vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): KPIX+ 44, KMAX 31, Arizona's Family Sports, Merc+
- Mercury record: 20-13
- Valkyries record: 18-16
Mercury vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- Monique Akoa Makani – day-to-day
Valkyries Injury Report
- Kayla Thornton – out
- Iliana Rupert – out
- Monique Billings – out
Mercury vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kahleah Copper 2+ 3-Pointers Made (+105)
The Valkyries are one of the best defensive teams in the league, but they do rank just 10th in the WNBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
That’s a great sign for Copper, who is shooting 39.5 percent from deep in the 2025 season and has made at least two 3s in 10 of her 17 games this season.
While the former Finals MVP is only averaging 4.5 3-point attempts per night, she may get a few more looks on Tuesday against this Golden State defense.
Mercury vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is my favorite play for this Western Conference matchup:
Two of the top four defensive teams in the WNBA face off on Tuesday night, and I’m buying them to play a low-scoring affair.
The Mercury (No. 2 in defensive rating) and the Valkyries (No. 4 in defensive rating) have both hit the UNDER in the majority of their games this season, with the Valkyries posting a league-best 21 games that have gone UNDER the total.
Golden State plays at the slowest pace in the WNBA, and the team’s offense has fallen off since All-Star Kayla Thornton went out for the season with an injury. Golden State has scored 80 or more points just three times since the All-Star break.
These teams played back on July 14 and combined for 155 points, but Golden State has gone OVER 156 points in just four games since then.
Phoenix (No. 2 in pace) does like to push the ball, but I doubt Phoenix allows enough points for this game to go over 156 combined points. These teams both rank in the top four in the W in opponent points per game in 2025.
Pick: UNDER 156 (-110 at DraftKings)
