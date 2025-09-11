Mercury vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 11
The Dallas Wings are far from playoff contention as the regular season nears its end, but still have a chance to be competitive against the visiting Phoenix Mercury in a late-season WNBA matchup on Thursday at the College Park Center.
The Wings are enduring a 10-game losing streak while the Mercury have fallen short in their last two contests. One team has to end its drought on Thursday.
Here’s a full betting breakdown of the odds ahead of tip-off.
Mercury vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mercury -3.5 (-115)
- Wings +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Mercury: -198
- Wings: +164
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mercury vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): KFAA, Arizona Family Sports, WNBA League Pass
- Mercury record: 27-16
- Paige Bueckers record: 9-34
Mercury vs. Wings Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- Helena Pueyo – Out
Wings Injury Report
- Luisa Geiselsoder – Out
- Tyasha Harris – Out
- Arike Ogunbowale – Out
- JJ Quinerly – Out
- Li Yueru – Out
Mercury vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Phoenix and Dallas are struggling down the home stretch in the regular season, but the Wings are in a much deeper downward spiral now that they’ve reached double-digits in consecutive losses. The Mercury also have much more to play for.
The seeding for the postseason hasn’t been decided yet, although the Mercury are locked into the No. 4 seed and will face the New York Liberty in the first round.
The Mercury have fallen short of expectations lately but are the healthier and better team with Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, and Satou Sabally available to play. Arike Ogunbowale isn’t ready to return from the knee tendonitis that’s been bothering her, so it’s unlikely that Dallas will have the firepower to keep up with the favorites on offense on Thursday.
Phoenix has covered in two of its three games against Dallas this season.
Pick: Mercury -3.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
