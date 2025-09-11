SI

Mercury vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 11

Can the Mercury snap their three-game losing streak against the Wings?

Ameer Tyree

Satou Sabally and the Phoenix Mercury are favored on the road against the Dallas Wings on Thursday.
Satou Sabally and the Phoenix Mercury are favored on the road against the Dallas Wings on Thursday. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Wings are far from playoff contention as the regular season nears its end, but still have a chance to be competitive against the visiting Phoenix Mercury in a late-season WNBA matchup on Thursday at the College Park Center.

The Wings are enduring a 10-game losing streak while the Mercury have fallen short in their last two contests. One team has to end its drought on Thursday.

Here’s a full betting breakdown of the odds ahead of tip-off.

Mercury vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Mercury -3.5 (-115)
  • Wings +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Mercury: -198
  • Wings: +164

Total

  • 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mercury vs. Wings How to Watch

  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 11
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: College Park Center
  • How to Watch (TV): KFAA, Arizona Family Sports, WNBA League Pass
  • Mercury record: 27-16
  • Paige Bueckers record: 9-34

Mercury vs. Wings Injury Reports

Mercury Injury Report

  • Helena Pueyo – Out

Wings Injury Report

  • Luisa Geiselsoder – Out
  • Tyasha Harris – Out
  • Arike Ogunbowale – Out
  • JJ Quinerly – Out
  • Li Yueru – Out

Mercury vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

Phoenix and Dallas are struggling down the home stretch in the regular season, but the Wings are in a much deeper downward spiral now that they’ve reached double-digits in consecutive losses. The Mercury also have much more to play for.

The seeding for the postseason hasn’t been decided yet, although the Mercury are locked into the No. 4 seed and will face the New York Liberty in the first round.

The Mercury have fallen short of expectations lately but are the healthier and better team with Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, and Satou Sabally available to play. Arike Ogunbowale isn’t ready to return from the knee tendonitis that’s been bothering her, so it’s unlikely that Dallas will have the firepower to keep up with the favorites on offense on Thursday.

Phoenix has covered in two of its three games against Dallas this season.

Pick: Mercury -3.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.

Published
Ameer Tyree
AMEER TYREE

Ameer Tyree is a sports betting writer for Sports Illustrated with years of experience covering the NFL, college football, the NBA, the WNBA and the EPL. His work has been featured on The Sporting News, DraftKings Network, CBS Sports and Covers. He strives to find the best value on the board and takes pride in being the world's top James Harden apologist.

Home/Betting