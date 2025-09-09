Mets vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 9
The Philadelphia Phillies picked up a 1-0 win over the New York Mets on Monday night, extending their lead atop the NL East.
Now, the Phillies are set as favorites in Game 2 of this series in the odds at the best betting sites.
Ranger Suarez, who has led the Phillies to a 14-8 record in his outings this season, gets the ball on Tuesday night against Sean Manaea (5.60 ERA). It’s been a rough 2025 for Manaea, who missed the start of the campaign with an injury and has led the Mets to a 3-7 record in 10 appearances.
Can New York, which still has a wild card spot in the NL, bounce back from yesterday’s loss?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Mets vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-194)
- Phillies -1.5 (+157)
Moneyline
- Mets: +108
- Phillies: -132
Total
- 8.5 (Over -103/Under -117)
Mets vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- New York: Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.60 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Ranger Suarez (11-6, 2.89 ERA)
Mets vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Time: 6:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SNY
- Mets record: 76-68
- Phillies record: 84-60
Mets vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Ranger Suarez UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-135)
This season, Suarez has struck out 128 batters in 137 innings of work, but I’m not sold on him picking up six or more K’s against the Mets on Sept. 9.
New York is eighth in MLB in K’s per game (8.03) this season, and he’s failed to clear this line in five of his seven starts since Aug. 1. Now, Suarez has two games with double-digit K’s during that stretch, but this is a tough matchup given how little the Mets strike out in 2025.
I lean with the UNDER in this market on Tuesday.
Mets vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Phillies are the team to bet on early in this matchup:
The Philadelphia Phillies won their series opener over the New York Mets, 1-0, on Monday night, and they find themselves as favorites early in a lefty-lefty battle on Tuesday.
Sean Manaea (5.60 ERA) gets the ball for the Mets, who are just 3-7 in his outings and have been able to get Manaea a win on his record just once in 2025.
Philly counters with Ranger Suarez (2.89 ERA), who has really started to heat up over his last four starts leading the Phils to a 4-0 record while posting a 1.09 ERA.
Ultimately, this bet is a fade of Manaea, who has allowed five, four, four, four, two and five runs in his starts since Aug. 1. The lefty has not made it through six innings in any of those outings, so it wouldn’t shock me to see the Mets trailing early on in this one.
Suarez had a couple rough outings in early August, but he’s rebounded since and has allowed four or more runs in just four or his 22 outings this season. Unless Manaea has one of his best starts of 2025, the Phillies should be up before turning this game over to the bullpens.
Pick: Phillies First 5 Innings ML (-130 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
