Mets' World Series Odds Take Hit, Orioles' Rising After Reported Pete Alonso Signing
First baseman Pete Alonso shook up the MLB landscape on Wednesday afternoon, as he reportedly agreed to a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles.
The move is a major blow for the New York Mets, who employed Alonso for the first seven seasons of his MLB career. The five-time All-Star is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, posting a .272 batting average and .871 OPS to along with 38 home runs and 126 runs batted in.
Following the move, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook adjusted the odds for the Orioles to win the World Series, pushing them up from +3000 to +2200. The Mets, who entered the offseason at +1500 to win the World Series, remain at the same price. Still, it's hard to justify that New York has the same chance to win the World Series after the moves of the last two days.
New York has now lost closer Edwin Diaz (signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers) and Alonso in back-to-back days. While the team's odds to win the World Series remain the same, it's hard to say that they can still contend with the top teams in the National League.
New York missed the playoffs last season, and it's now lost two All-Stars from that team. While it did get some bullpen help by signing former Yankee Devin Williams, the righty is coming off a brutal 2025 season.
To make matters worse, the teams ahead of the Mets in the odds -- Los Angeles and Philadelphia -- have made major moves in the last two days. L.A. poached Diaz from New York while the Phillies re-signed MVP runner-up Kyle Schwarber to a five-year deal.
So, there is an even tougher bar to clear in the NL for New York.
As for the Orioles, they are now tied for 12th in the odds to win the World Series next season. Baltimore is coming off a rough 2025 season where it finished in last place in the AL East with a 75-87 record, and it still has the fourth-best odds to win the World Series amongst AL East teams.
Alonso is a nice addition for the O's on offense, and Baltimore was able to keep him from the Boston Red Sox, who reportedly were also interested in the All-Star first baseman.
Here's a look at the latest odds to win the World Series after the opening moves of the offseason.
2026 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +370
- New York Yankees: +750
- Philadelphia Phillies: +1100
- Houston Astros: +1300
- Seattle Mariners: +1300
- New York Mets: +1500
- Toronto Blue Jays: +1500
- Atlanta Braves: +1600
- Boston Red Sox: +1700
- Milwaukee Brewers: +2000
- San Diego Padres: +2000
- Chicago Cubs: +2200
- Baltimore Orioles: +2200
- Detroit Tigers: +2500
- Cleveland Guardians: +3000
- Texas Rangers: +3000
- Cincinnati Reds: +3500
- Kansas City Royals: +4000
- San Francisco Giants: +4000
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +5000
- Tampa Bay Rays: +5000
- Minnesota Twins: +8000
- A’s: +10000
- St. Louis Cardinals: +10000
- Miami Marlins: +12000
- Los Angeles Angels: +20000
- Pittsburgh Pirates: +20000
- Colorado Rockies: +50000
- Chicago White Sox: +50000
- Washington Nationals: +50000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.