Mississippi State vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Alabama bounced back after two straight losses to defeat Kentucky in one of the marquee matchups of the Saturday card this past weekend.
Can the Crimson Tide continue to build on its possible No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament resume? The team faces a capable Mississippi State team that lost on the road on Saturday to Oklahoma and lost a heartbreaker to Alabama at home last month.
Will the Bulldogs prove that it has matchup edges to remain competitive on the road, or will the Crimson Tide’s elite offense show out at home?
Here’s how to bet on this SEC matchup.
Mississippi State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mississippi State: +8.5 (-110)
- Alabama: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mississippi State: +285
- Alabama: -365
Total: 169.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Mississippi State vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Mississippi State Record: 19-8
- Alabama Record: 22-5
Mississippi State vs. Alabama Key Players to Watch
Mississippi State
Josh Hubbard: Hubbard played arguably the best game of his young college career against Alabama in the first meeting, scoring 38 points in the loss, out-dueling Mark Sears in the process. While he has had some growing pains in his sophomore season, he has ultimately proven to be a better creator for a much better offense this season in Starkville.
Alabama
Mark Sears: It’s been an up-and-down season for Sears after an incredible 2023-2024, but we saw the ceiling on Saturday against Kentucky as he dropped 30 points and dished out four assists as Alabama out-classed the Wildcats. Can Sears pick up some form ahead of the NCAA Tournament? It’s possible given his recent production.
Mississippi State vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
The first meeting was a thrilling affair, but I believe that the second one skews towards Alabama covering the spread.
The Crimson Tide defense is far better around the rim than it showed in Starkville when it allowed 84 points to Mississippi State on the road. The Bulldogs shot 61% on two’s in the first game, but this is an elite Alabama interior defense that has plenty of length to contest the Bulldogs’ rim-reliant offense.
The Crimson Tide are 15th in near-proximity field goal percentage allowed, per Haslametrics, and I believe that the team can force the Bulldogs into a trickier shot diet on Tuesday night on its home floor.
Meanwhile, Mississippi State’s suspect three-point defense may get exposed against a three-point happy Alabama team that is incredibly analytically minded. The Crimson Tide may be a national average three-point shooting bunch, but the Bulldogs are 297th in three-point percentage allowed this season on the 53rd highest rate allowed.
While the first game was tight throughout, I like Alabama to cover the spread at home.
PICK: Alabama -8.5(-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.