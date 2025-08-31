Mystics vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 31
The Los Angeles Sparks need to go on a run to finish the regular season if they want to make the playoffs, and they’re set as massive favorites on Sunday against the Washington Mystics.
Washington is playing the second night of a back-to-back after getting destroyed by 37 points against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday night. The Mystics are eliminated from playoff contention, and they’ve signaled since the trade deadline that they're building for the future.
Washington moved both Aaliyah Edwards and All-Star guard Brittney Sykes at the deadline, two moves that don’t make a ton of sense – if you’re trying to win now – for a team that was in the playoff mix at the time.
Los Angeles has lost two games in a row to fall 2.5 games back of Golden State for the No. 8 seed, but can it gain some ground on Sunday?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup.
Mystics vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mystics +9 (-112)
- Sparks -9 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +310
- Sparks: -395
Total
- 169 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mystics vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet, Monumental Sports Network
- Mystics record: 16-24
- Sparks record: 17-20
Mystics vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Jacy Sheldon – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Rickea Jackson – day-to-day
Mystics vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Plum OVER 19.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Kelsey Plum is a great prop target vs. Washington:
Sparks guard Kelsey Plum has had a terrific 2025 season, as she’s averaging 20.1 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.
The star guard had a stretch of six straight 20-point games snapped in her last matchup against the Indiana Fever, but she’s still been red hot in the month of August, shooting 49.7 percent from the field and averaging 20.0 points per game across 11 contests.
I love this prop for Plum against a Mystics team that allowed 99 points to Golden State on Saturday and has slipped to No. 9 in the WNBA in defensive rating.
Plum put up 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting against Washington earlier this month.
Mystics vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
The Sparks have not been great against the spread this season, but I’m backing them to win and cover in this matchup.
Washington has chosen to tank the second half of the season, dropping six games in a row and seven of its last 10 to officially fall out of the race for a playoff spot.
The Sparks, on the other hand, have a ton to play for over the final weeks of the regular season if they want to earn a postseason spot.
Washington is coming off a 37-point loss on Sunday, and it has fallen to 10th in the league in net rating (-5.2) and ranks ninth in defensive rating. The Mystics offense (11th in offensive rating) has been an issue all season, but now the team is defending below league average as well.
The Sparks are 11th in the W in defensive rating, but they’ve been an elite offense all season long, ranking No. 5 in offensive rating. I’ll back them to cover with Washington playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Pick: Sparks -9 (-108 at DraftKings)
